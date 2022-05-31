Watchman jailed six months for stealing yam

A Jos Upper Area Court on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old watchman, Auwal Suleiman, to six months imprisonment for stealing some tubers of yam belonging to his employer.

The presiding Judges, Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.

They gave the convict an option of N20,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported the “C’ Division Police station Jos on May 5, by Sagir Garba, the complainant.

He said that Suleiman, who was employed as a watchman by the complainant, stole some tubers of yam entrusted in his care.

The prosecutor told the court that the monetary value of the stolen yam is yet to be ascertained.

Dabit said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 274 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.