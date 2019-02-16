Videos: Buhari in 2015 said no need to postpone polls, Yakubu in 2019 vows INEC fully ready

Both President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had on different occasions vowed that the 2019 general elections will not be postponed.

However, in the wee hours of Saturday, the INEC boss announced the postponement of the elections, citing logistics reasons.

Buhari has since condemned INEC’s decision, describing it as deeply disappointing.

Buhari had in one of the videos in 2015 said not even the Boko Haram insurgency can force the postponement of the elections by the then Peoples Democratic Party-led government and INEC under its then chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega.

Yakubu in an interview said the Commission was prepared as all logistics issues had been settled.