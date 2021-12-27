Watch video as policemen ‘abduct’ Okorocha’s son-in-law from church

A video of the arrest of Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has surfaced online.

Nwosu, candidate of the Action Alliance in the last governorship election in the state, was initially presumed abducted.

However, the police were to later issue a statement in which Nwosu’s arrest was confirmed.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Michael Abattam, confirmed the development.

Okorocha said the Command’s Commissioner, Rabiu Hussaini, told him that the order to arrest Nwosu was from the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The policemen who effected the arrest, shot sporadically while the arrest drama lasted.