Watch Tinubu’s reaction as he meets Ambode after five years + Video

For several seconds, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shook the hands of a former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, as they met for the first time after they fell out almost five years ago.
This was at a reception organised for Tinubu by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday in Lagos.
The Eagle Online recalls that Ambode fell out with Tinubu after the former two-term Governor of Lagos State did not back his reelection bid on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.
Rather, Tinubu declared his support for Sanwo-Olu.
At their first meeting at the reception at the Lagos State Government House in Marina, Lagos, Tinubu shook the hands of Ambode for several seconds, saying: “I’m glad to see Ambode.
“Thank you Akin.”
Another former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola, was also at the reception.