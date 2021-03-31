Popular Nigeria prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has proven beyond reasonable doubt that God is involved in every sector of life, and even the most little things isn’t left out.

Primate Ayodele, Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, is known for his prophecies about politics and popular personalities, as some prophets are known for too, but the unique part of his ministry which no one has dabbled into is accurate prophecies on sports.

Everyone know sports, especially football, is what no one can predict because anything can happen, but as the word of God says, His spirit will reveal things to his prophets, Primate Ayodele has beaten the rule of the game to carve a niche for himself.

As we all know that the African Cup of Nations qualifier is currently on and Nigeria is one of the participants.

In one week, the Super Eagles of Nigeria has played two matches: one against Benin Republic and another against Lesotho, which was played on Tuesday.

Weeks before the match held, Primate Ayodele categorically stated that if Nigeria will defeat Benin Republic, it will be 1-0 because he foresees that the match would be tough.

This was contained in a video shared before the match.

And this was fulfilled.

However, the most shocking one was the result of Nigeria vs Lesotho played on Tuesday.

In a video shared on the Facebook page of his ministry, the man of God said the match will be 3-0 no doubt.

He was very exact on it.

The Super Eagles defeated the Crocodiles of Lesotho by that margin.