Fans of the WWE can gear up for another thrilling week of action on SuperSport, with live airings of the NXT, SmackDown and Raw shows running from December 3 to 8, 2020.

The action begins on the morning of Thursday with WWE NXT Episode 593.

NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff will soon find himself in a triple threat match with Johnny Gargano and Damien Priest, but he is not lacking confidence.

“Do I feel like I’m in over my head? This is part of the problem: I feel like everybody thinks I’m a joke, but I’ve been signed to NXT for one month and I’m already the North American Champion. So am I in over my head, or are they in over theirs?”

Saturday brings Episode 1111 of WWE SmackDown.

In the wake of a successful defence of his Intercontinental Title last week, Sami Zayn believes there is a conspiracy against him and has called for a more even playing field going forward.

“They are trying to silence me, trying to suppress me, because I speak the truth,” said Zayn. “Every opportunity they get, they are trying to sabotage me. They don’t want me representing this championship, they don’t want me representing the people. I’m a two-time Intercontinental champion who has never lost – never lost his championship!”

Tuesday will feature Episode 1437 of WWE Raw.

Following their win at Survivor Series in a five-way tag-team match, a member of team Raw will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

The likes of Keith Lee, Matt Riddle and AJ Styles are leading the race to take on the “Scottish Psychopath”.

“I’m the captain [of team Raw]… you call me skipper if you want. I’m not that excited by that name, but I know it’s some sort of captain,” said Styles. “I lead, everyone else follows. That’s how this works. I’m a two-time WWE Champion. I know what it takes to be the WWE Champion. I know what I’m doing.”

WWE weekly programmes broadcast details for December 3-8, 2020

December 3

02:00 AM: WWE NXT Episode 593 – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and WWE Channel 128

December 5

02:00 AM: WWE SmackDown Episode 1111 – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and WWE Channel 128

December 8

02:00 AM: WWE Raw Episode 1437 – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and WWE Channel 128.