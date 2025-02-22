Waste for Gas: GTCO launches initiative to improve quality of life for households, empower women

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, a leading financial services institution renowned for its innovative approach to corporate social responsibility and stakeholder engagement, has announced the launch of its “Waste for Gas” project to improve quality of life for households and empower women in underserved communities.

This transformative initiative aims to distribute 3,000 3kg gas cylinders with burners to low-income households in Obafemi Owode Local Government, Mowe, Ogun State.

The Waste for Gas project underscores GTCO Plc’s unwavering commitment to improving outcomes for people and communities.

By providing households with gas-powered cooking, the initiative simplifies daily routines, freeing up time for essential activities that support financial resilience.

The initiative also introduces a structured “waste for gas” exchange programme that promotes responsible waste management, fostering a culture of sustainability.

The project, launched on Friday. will unfold in two key phases, ensuring that it reaches those most in need.

In the first phase, teams from GTCO, in collaboration with local government representatives, will conduct door-to-door visits across 12 wards in Obafemi Owode Local Government from February 18 to 21, 2025.

These visits will help identify beneficiaries who currently rely on firewood and charcoal for cooking.

Participating households will collect and return plastic waste in exchange for gas cylinders and burners.

In the second phase, scheduled for February 22 and 23, 2025, efforts will be shifted to monitoring and increasing adoption of the new cooking method among the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the initiative, Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO Plc, stated: “At GTCO, we are committed to driving progress, not just through innovative financial solutions but by creating real impact in the communities where we operate.

“Waste for Gas is about making life easier for families, giving them more time for what truly matters – whether it’s education, meaningful work, or personal development.

“Beyond this initiative, our goal is to continually evolve sustainable platforms that empower people, strengthen communities, and contribute to socioeconomic progress.”

As GTCO continues to expand its CSR footprint, the Waste for Gas project serves as a blueprint for future interventions that drive meaningful, long-lasting impact in underserved communities.

