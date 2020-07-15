Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has said the West African Examinations Council was meeting with other countries it is servicing with a view to getting their buy-in to postpone the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for the year.

The Minister disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Countries being serviced by WAEC are Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia and the Gambia.

The Federal Government had through the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the country will not take part in this year’s examination owing to the Coronavirus Disease.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday, Nwajiuba, however, said Nigeria was awaiting the outcome of the meeting between Nigeria and the other countries involved.

He said after the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the State House: “We are still meeting with parents over that.

“We are not confident yet that everywhere is safe.

“The number of COVID-19 infections from the National Centre for Disease Control are still very alarming and we have presented this to parents and all stakeholders in the education system.

“We are still meeting with them.

“In fact, there is a stakeholder meeting slated for Monday next week.

“WAEC on its own part is also negotiating with other West African countries to look at possible shift in date and once they are through with that meeting and hopefully when we are also through with the consultations, if there is any change in the ministry’s position, we will communicate.”