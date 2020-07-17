The West African Examinations Council has agreed to a change in the date of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, revealed this in a statement by the Director Information in the ministry, Ben Goong, on Friday in Abuja.

Nwajiuba said: “We met with WAEC on Monday, and have agreed to further consult with four other countries on a new examination date.

“We appreciate the concern shown by all stakeholders and noted the divergent views expressed on the matter.”

He assured parents that the safety of students and teachers was paramount and that the ministry was working assiduously towards the speedy reopening of schools for the exit classes to sit for their examinations.