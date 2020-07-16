The six South West states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti have agreed to reopen schools next month to enable Senior Secondary School 3 pupils sit for the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

The States arrived at the decision at a meeting convened by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Commissioners for Education, Special Advisers on Education and Chairmen of State Universal Education Board of the six states.

They all agreed for schools to be reopened for SS3 pupils to sit for their final examination.

A statement by the DAWN Commission said all the states would reopen schools for SS3 pupils on August 3, with COVID-19 preventive measures put in place.

According to the statement, the states will approach the Federal Government at the first instance to seek a postponement of the WASSCE by at least three weeks from the proposed resumption date.

In the second instance, states are to directly approach the West African Examination Council to seek a postponement of the examination to the week beginning August 24.

On resumption, schools are to appoint incident managers and classroom wardens.

There will also be a designation of quality assurance department for each state to issue a safety compliance certificate to each school before reopening.

Each state will encourage intensive advocacy campaign to stakeholders, including parents, teachers, caregivers, school owners and pupils, on what is expected of them when schools resume.

The meeting also called on the WAEC to encourage Computer-Based Tests in the future.