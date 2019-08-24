The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll, as he marked his 63 birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message on Saturday in Abuja, Wase described the monarch as an icon of peace.

The parliamentarian said that the sultan through his spiritual counsel brought peace and tolerance not only to Sokoto state but the entire nation.

He said: “His Eminence has over the years demonstrated both in words and in deeds that he is a true man of peace by always preaching unity, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.

“As a spiritual leader and traditional ruler, you have over the years, distinguished yourself as an exemplary leader, traversing the length and breadth of the country, preaching peaceful coexistence and building bridges across religious and cultural divides.”

Wase prayed for many more years in good health for the sultan as he continued in his service of humanity and uniting the people of Nigeria.