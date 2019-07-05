The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari on their re-appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wase, in a statement issued in Abuja by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, on Friday, said their re-appointment was timely, appropriate and well-deserved.

The deputy speaker said that the duo had contributed significantly to the “Change Agenda” of the president.

Wase enjoined them to build on the policies that had defined them as good administrators and urged them to sustain the programmes and developmental agenda of the president.

The deputy speaker commended the president for the re-appointment and expressed the National Assembly’s readiness to continue to work with them in order to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.