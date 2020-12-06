The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has congratulated Prof. Nora Dadu’ut of the All Progressives Congress on her victory in the just-concluded Plateau South senatorial by-election.

Daduut, a professor of French with the University of Jos, scored 83,151 votes to defeat nine other candidates in the poll.

Her closest challenger was George Daika of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 70,838 votes; a margin of 12,313 votes.

The by-election was held on December 5 to replace Sen. Ignatius Longjan who died on February 9.

Wase, in a congratulatory massage issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, described the victory as a confirmation of the confidence the people of southern senatorial district had in the ruling APC.

He commended the people of the zone for coming out to exercise their franchise in a peaceful manner.

He urged them to have faith in the APC for sustainable development.

The deputy speaker also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies for doing their best within the ambit of the law to ensure free, fair and credible election.