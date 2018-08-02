WASCO Ajinomoto reiterates commitment to healthy living  

Speaking at the factory tour and unveiling of popular comedienne, Helen Paul, aka Tatafo, and professional chef, Miyonse Amosu, as ambassadors for AJI-NO-MOTO Umami seasoning, the Managing Director of the company, Junichi Niki, said the duo will be the new face of the brand connecting with consumers and deepening public awareness on the benefits of the brand.

West African Seasoning Company Limited, an affiliate of the Ajinomoto Group, a global food giant and makers of AJI-NO-MOTO seasoning products, has reiterated its commitment to healthy living, stating that monosodium glutamate is good for consumption.

Niki said: “MSG, based on scientific findings, is 100 per cent safe for consumption.

“For over a century now, MSG has been used to add Umami, the fifth basic taste, that enhances taste and make dishes more delicious since it was discovered in 1909.

“MSG is present in most natural foods such as meat, seafood, vegetable, cheese and milk.

“Umami is a universal taste.

“As a food company, we have been in Nigeria since 1991 distributing nationwide.

“Over the years, we have grown, especially in the Northern area, and so we want to renew our strength in the Southern areas of Nigeria to complement our efforts in the North.”

Isa Hassan Shallangwa, Head of Marketing at Ajinomoto, spoke on the global consumption of AJI-NO-MOTO Umami seasoning.

Shallangwa said: “According to the Longman dictionary, Umami is having a strong pleasant taste that is not sweet, sour, salty, or bitter, especially like the tastes found in meat, strong cheese and tomato.

“Umami taste is a member of the five basic tastes (alongside with sweetness, sourness, saltiness and bitterness.

“The safety of umami substance has been approved by authorities all over the world such as in the USA, EU, Australia, Japan, and also by NAFDAC/Nigeria.

“AJI-NO-MOTO is produced through a natural fermentation process of sugar molasses which are obtained from plants such as sugar cane.

“The benefit of AJI-NO-MOTO Umami seasoning includes enhancing and promoting the deliciousness of our meals, it is economical, it reduces salt intake and it is rich in glutamate one of the free amino acids.

“Almost all seasoning contains MSG.”

AJI-NO-MOTO is the first MSG seasoning produced since 1909.

It is also the number one brand of Monosodium Glutamate (Umami Substance).

Glutamate is also abundant in our traditional fermented condiments like iru, ogiri, daddawa.

AJI-NO-MOTO has been selling for over 100 years and now sells in about 100 countries and regions.

In Nigeria, West African Seasoning Company has continuously and significantly contributed to promotion of good health and good culinary practice for healthy living of all families through the provision of nutritional seasoning products and other products of high quality to our consumers.

Commenting at the event, Paul expressed her delight at joining Ajinomoto as the brand ambassador.

She said: “I am happy and delighted for the opportunity to be Ajinomoto brand ambassador.

“I promise to tell the Ajinomoto story with facts about AJI-NO-MOTO.”

Former Big Brother Nigeria contestant Amosu also expressed his excitement on the project.

“As a chef, I’ll be educating and informing consumers on how they can use their AJI-NO-MOTO seasoning,” he retorted while speaking with the media at the event.