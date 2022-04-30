Warri-based prophet, accomplice caught for faking miracles + Video

A Warri, Delta State-based man of God, Prophet Melody Adjija, has been caught alongside an accomplice for staging fake miracles.

The renowned man of God is the Founder and General Overseer of Light Way Ministries, aka The Last Bus Stop.

In his confession in police custody, Adjija admitted paying people N5,000 to fake miracles in his church located at Enerhen Road around Dolphin Micro-Finance Bank Warri, Delta State.

The prophet looked embarrassed in the video and was reluctant to look at the camera.

He was also accused by a background voice of praying for Yahoo Boys and using offerings members give in belief of the miracles to buy properties.

The interrogator also asked how much another accomplice who pretended to be a witch was given.

The prophet then confirmed that she was paid about N5,000 too.