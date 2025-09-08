Warning to Lagosians: Avoid Ojota area, rain-induced massive traffic + Video

The Ojota area is blocked at the moment as a result of the massive rain in Lagos State on Monday.

The rain, which started early in the day, became heavy at about 3pm and was yet to abate at press time, resulting in the massive traffic in the Ojota area.

According to reports reaching The Eagle Online, the two sides of the road are heavily blocked at the Odo Iya Alaro area, which is the side of the bridge.

As at press time, traffic on both sides of the word, which is at a standstill, has stretched several kilometres.

The Eagle Online will bring you updates on the situation when it improves.

For now, those who have alternative routes have been advised to explore them.

