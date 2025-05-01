Wards Delineation: Leaders call for probe of recovered arms involving UK Army Officer

Leaders of Ijaws and Urhobos of Warri, Delta State on Wednesday jointly called on the Department of State Services as well as the office of the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, to ensure transparent investigation into the arrest of persons, including a serving British Army Officer, for illegally bringing in arms to instigate unrest in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Addressing a joint press conference in Warri, the leaders alleged that the attempt to smuggle weapons was part of a plot to disrupt the Supreme Court-mandated process of redrawing electoral wards and polling units.

The press statement, read by Olorogun Victor Okumagba and supported by Hon. Denbo-Denbofa Oweikpodor, was signed by prominent ethnic leaders, including Comrade Sheriff Mulade, Hon. (Chief) Arthur Akpodubakaye, Joel Bisina, Comrade Emmanuel Igetei (Urhobo), Chief John Eranvor, Hon. Mark Ikpuri, and Chief Westham Adehor.

They pointed out that a traditional ruler from Warri Federal Constituency and his close aides are allegedly involved in this arms conspiracy.

They said these individuals have yet to deny their involvement despite several days passing.

The leaders maintained that the Ijaw and Urhobo communities in Warri are primary targets of those behind the arms stockpiling, which they view as an attempt to destabilise Warri.

They claimed that the plot to smuggle arms into Warri was a move to truncate the Supreme Court ordered fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units.

Their statement said: “We therefore, commend the proactive efforts of the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS) and sister security forces that carried out the covert operations leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The Ijaws and Urhobos of Warri call for detailed investigation and prosecution of those behind this act of terrorism, irrespective of the position and class of the persons involved. We demand that, under no circumstances should this matter be swept under the carpet considering its grave implications on regional and national security.

“The office of the National Security Adviser is called upon to be transparent in the investigation and prosecution of the culprits.

“We demand that the Nigerian people, especially the people and residents of Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State deserve to have an official reaction from the government of Nigeria on the issue of illegal stockpiling of arms to instigate crisis in Warri.”

The leaders, who were drawn from Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Local Government Areas of the state, stated that the press conference was in reaction to the report of the fieldwork on the fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units as ordered by the Supreme Court and recent report of threat to peace and security arising from the fresh delineation.

They commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the steps taken so far towards complying with the Supreme Court order on fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units.

They frowned at alleged attempts by the Itsekiri ethnic nationality to frustrate the implementation of the Supreme Court order, maintaining that INEC has demonstrated its commitment and respect for the rule of law by taking necessary steps to comply with the Supreme Court order..

They added: We further note that, the report of the fieldwork by INEC confirms the obvious fact on ground, which is that, the Ijaws constitute the majority population in Warri North and Warri South-West Local Government Areas, while the Urhobos constitute the majority population in Warri South Local Government Area.

“We commend INEC for standing by the truth and justice.”

The Ijaw and Urhobo leaders called on INEC to complete the process of the fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency and release its final decision without further delay.

They said: “It is the position of the Ijaws and Urhobos of Warri that, there should not be any electoral activity including registration of voters in the Warri Federal Constituency without completion of the fresh delineation as ordered by the Supreme Court.

“Our position is predicated on the ground that, without completion of the fresh delineation exercise, there are no existing electoral wards and polling units upon which any electoral activity can be predicated upon, including registration of voters.”

On the call by Itsekiri for the use of voters register for the fresh delineation exercise, the Ijaws and Urhobos of Warri noted that the register of voters which existed before the Supreme Court ordered fresh delineation ought to be used as a basis to carry out the fresh delineation.

They said: “We equivocally oppose the agitation for the use of non-existent register of voters as basis to carry out the fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units.

“The agitation is against the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Act, 2022, the INEC Guidelines dated the 21st day of March, 2024 and the essence of the fieldwork on the fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units.

“The primary consideration for the delineation of electoral wards and polling units is the population quota/number of inhabitants and other physical considerations of the areas concerned.

“Furthermore, it is our position that, based on the Supreme Court order on fresh delineation of wards and polling units, there is no longer any existing register of voters in the Warri Federal Constituency upon which any activity can be predicated upon.

“We therefore urge INEC to stick to the law and its Guidelines and not to succumb to the Itsekiri blackmail and misleading agitations to rely on the register of voters.

“The field work carried out by INEC and other existing public records clearly revealed the majority population status of the Ijaws and Urhobos in Warri North, Warri South West and Warri South LGAs respectively.

“Furthermore, the register of voters was not one of the items considered during the fieldwork on the fresh delineation.

“Also, the Itsekiris have not complained that any of their communities or settlements was omitted in the report of the fieldwork presented by INEC.

“It therefore means that the Itsekiri voter register based agitation against the INEC field work report is baseless and lacks any legal foundation.”

They further alleged attempts by the Itsekiris to blackmail INEC to carry out the delineation on their terms and trying to instigate crisis in Warri, claiming that attempt to disrupt oil and gas operations in some parts of Delta State, persistent media attacks on INEC and instigating some Yoruba Groups to issue reckless press statements were moves to blackmail the electoral umpire.

They urged the Federal Government to consider the attempt to disrupt oil and gas operations as a result of compliance with the order of the Supreme Court as an act of terrorism and bring the perpetrators to justice.

They stated: “We state that Nigeria is not a Banana Republic where the orders of the Supreme Court would be obeyed at the pleasure and on the conditions of an ethnic group.

“All persons and authorities, including the Federal Government, are bound by the orders of the Supreme Court on the fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units.

“Therefore, any attempt to frustrate the implementation of the judgment by attempting to attack national assets should be regarded as a threat to national security and the perpetrators brought to justice.

“We condemn the reckless statement issued by some purported Pan Yoruba Groups where they threatened the peace and security of the Niger Delta region as a result of the Supreme Court ordered delineation.

“We are aware that all these threats are the desperate actions of some Itsekiri leaders and should be ignored by the government.

Also Read

“We also call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu not to allow its office to be blackmailed by the Itsekiris in their desperate attempt to truncate the Supreme Court ordered delineation.

“Any attempt to frustrate the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment on the fresh delineation is a direct invitation to anarchy by whoever is involved.

“The Presidency must distance itself from any such act and allow INEC to carry out its functions in line with section 160 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as an independent agency of the federal government.

“The Federal Government should be reminded that the relocation of the Headquarters of Warri South West Local Government Area from Ogbe-Ijoh to Ogidigben, which was instigated by the Itsekiris led to the fratricidal war in Warri from 1997 to 2003 which snowballed into the Niger Delta crisis.

“Therefore, we warn against any attempt to change the Ijaw and Urhobo majority status in Warri North, Warri South West and Warri South Local Government Areas, respectively as revealed by the INEC report of its field work on the fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units.”

Post Views: 25