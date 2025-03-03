Ward Development Committee: Gov Bago approves N9b as each ward gets N3m monthly

As part of an effort to complement the efforts of the government through rural communities and improving their livelihood, the Niger state Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has inaugurated the State Ward Development Committee.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Binta Mamman, the Committee is to ensure basic amenities are provided in rural communities and improve the economic development of Niger state.

Hon. Mamman said for the ten months, the sum of N9 billion has been approved for the 274 wards in the 25 local government areas, with each ward getting the sum of N3 million, making a total of over N820 million per month.

She added that the reintroduction of the project which will last through the current administration’s tenure will further create employment for people at the rural communities, particularly artisans.

According to her, “the committee is to complement the efforts of government through rural communities by providing basic amenities such as infrastructure through the Ministries of Works, Primary Health Care through the Primary Health Care services.

Also, in education through the Ministry of Education and Niger state Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), ensure portable drinking water through the Ministry of Water Resources and RUWATSAN.

It would be recalled that the ward development project is coming 10 years after the administration of former Governor, Babangida Aliyu.

The spokesperson in the state said the Governor has directed the steering working committee to inaugurate the local government committee as well as ward committee.

Responding on behalf of the committee, the Chairman, Phalal Bako Mohammed, applauded the Governor for his vision to return the ward development project for inclusivity, adding that the committee shall embark on sensitization and awareness creation.

Members of the committee include; Hon. Phalal Bako Mohammed, Commissioner, Rural and Community Development as Chairman and Hon. Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo, Commissioner, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as Vice Chairman, State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alh. Aminu Musa Bobi as Member, Hon. Binta Mamman, Commissioner, Information and Strategy as Member, Engr. Ibrahim M. Panti, Special Adviser, Ward Development Project as Member, Mohammad Nma Kolo, Special Adviser, Political as member.

Others are Hon. Yahuza Abdullahi, Director General, Wards Relations, Hon. Iliyasu Zakari, Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Niger State while Dr. Yakubu Mohammed Bello, Permanent Secretary, Rural Development is to serve as member/Secretary.

Post Views: 6