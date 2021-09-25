Ward congress: PDP adopts option A4, records rancour-free conduct in Ebonyi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi has recorded a rancor-free ward congress in the state as the party adopted option A4.

Members of the party, in separate interviews with the Stakeholders of the party during the ward congress on Saturday, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the PDP was making a difference.

NAN reports that the PDP ward congress was held in the 171 wards across the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi.

In Ogudu Okwor ward, Oshiri community, Ufuogene ward in Onicha local Government and Abakpa ward in Abakailiki Local Government, large number of members turned out and elected their leaders in the area.

The National Vice-Chairman of the Party for the South-East, Dr Ali Odefa, said that the adoption of A4 was one of the moves to add more value to the party.

“The processes were rancor free, the security you have seen is not by magic, it shows that PDP is united. We recorded peaceful conduct because everything was equitably shared.

“In the ward congress of today, everyone is together and they have spoken in one voice to elect their leaders at the ward level,” he said.

Livinus Makwe, member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency, said the party is completely united, adding that they are moving forward ahead of the 2023 polls.

Makwe, however, urged members in the constituency, in the state and country at large, to be focused and promote the unity of the party.

Fred Udogu, Acting Chairman of the party in Ebonyi, commended the peaceful conduct of the ward congress and stated that the party is together for a better Nigeria.

“There were no acrimonies in the congress and we are happy we are moving forward,” he said.

NAN reports that the Local Government Congresses of the party to elect Local Government Executives and National Delegates have been fixed for October 5, while the State Congresses would hold in October 16.