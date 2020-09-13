The All Progressives Congress in Udi/Agbudu Ward, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State says Chief Flavour Eze, Personal Assistant to Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, remains bonafide member of the party.

The Ward Chairman, Petrus Chime, disclosed this on Sunday.

Chime, who spoke while briefing newsmen on the reported suspension of Eze by the leadership of the party at the local government level, said the report was untrue.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some members of the party in Udi Local Government Area, led by Osita Igwe, had on September 11 announced the suspension of Eze, although no reason was given for the action.

However, Chime said the news of the purported suspension came to the party members in Udi/Agbudu Ward, where Eze belongs, as a shock.

He said the position of the APC constitution on issues of suspension and discipline of party members was clear.

According to him, the process of suspending a party member starts at the ward level and not the local government level.

“The process of suspension of a party member starts from the ward level. Eze is still our member in regular standing,” he said.

He described those that pronounced the suspension of Eze as a pressure group seeking for relevance in the party and urged members of the party to discountenance the purported suspension.

Meanwhile, one of the alleged signatories to the suspension of the minister’s aide, Augustine Umeh, has denied knowledge of the purported suspension.

Umeh said he was shocked to see his name on the list, adding that he never signed up for the purported suspension, adding that what was playing out was power play.

Also, the APC Chairman in Abor Ward, Chinedum Ukwu, said Igwe, the Chairman of the party in Udi Local Government Area, was suspended by his ward.

Ukwu, however, said the suspension was awaiting ratification by the party at the local government level.

He said: “Igwe belongs to my ward and we had already suspended him for anti-party activities.

“We are surprised that the same person we suspended gathered some members of his group to pronounce Eze’s suspension.

“The party at the local government is in receipt of our correspondence relating to his suspension.”

When contacted, Igwe said he was not on suspension and that the local government’s decision was binding.

“Do not listen to those people. Nobody suspended me,” Igwe said.