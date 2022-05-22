War: Ukraine vows not to be party to ceasefire dictating territory loss  

The Ukrainian government has vowed that Kyiv would not agree to a ceasefire deal with Moscow that involved giving away any territory.

A Presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, offered that making concessions would result in Moscow starting an even larger, bloodier offensive in the longer term.

Russian forces have continued their attacks on the eastern Donbas region, following their capture of Mariupol

They are said to have made limited advances towards Severodonetsk – where it is thought they are planning a new siege

Russia has likely deployed ‘terminator’ tank support vehicles to the area as part of their offensive in the Donbas, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence

BBC