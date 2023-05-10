War: UK pays tribute to journalist killed in Ukraine

The British government has paid tribute to late talented and courageous journalist, Arman Soldin who was killed during a rocket strike in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official Spokesman said 32-year-old Soldin working with the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency had been vital in shining a light on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

The French video Coordinator and colleagues were travelling with Ukrainian soldiers when they came under fire from Grad rockets near Bakhmut.

Russian forces had been trying to capture the eastern city for nine months, with a deluge of troops and weaponry, in spite of its questionable strategic benefit.

The Prime Minister nister’s spokesman said: “Arman was a talented and courageous journalist and his death is obviously devastating for all those who knew him.

“Journalism continues to shine a light in the darkness of this war and Arman’s work was vital to that.

“Any death in this needless invasion is tragic and our thoughts remain with all those who have lost loved ones during this conflict.”

At least 10 media workers were believed to have been killed while covering the war in Ukraine.