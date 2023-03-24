War: Russian attacks kill nine civilians in Ukraine

The latest Russian attacks in Ukraine has left no fewer than nine civilians dead and 26 injured.

The press service of the Ukrainian military said in a Telegram post Friday.

The attacks struck eight areas of Ukraine, but hit the eastern Donetsk region hardest.

In the city of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk, authorities said three people were killed and two others injured in a strike on a homeless shelter.

Ukraine has been fighting against a full-scale Russian military invasion for 13 months now. The United Nations has registered over 8,300 civilian deaths since the war began.

Due to a lack of access for international humanitarian groups to the Russian-occupied areas, the UN assumes that the actual civilian death toll is likely much higher.