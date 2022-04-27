War: Putin threatens sanctions against country interfering

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, has threatened any country interfering in Ukraine will be met with a “lightning-fast” response

Putin says Russia will use “tools no one else can boast of having” if anyone “creates unacceptable threats”

Russian energy giant Gazprom claimed that it has cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over their refusal to pay in roubles.

The EU accuses Russia of using energy to try to blackmail countries supporting Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian special services of carrying out attacks in a breakaway region of Moldova