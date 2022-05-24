War: NIDO applauds FG on evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine

President, Nigerians in Diaspora Organization, (NIDO) Poland, Dr. Omotade Omotosho, has commended the Federal Government (FG) through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), and strategic agencies for the evacuation of Nigerians at the wake of the raging Ukrainian-Russian war.

Dr. Omotosho made the commendation when he led NIDO Poland delegates to Chairman/CEO, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,(NIDCOM). Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja.

Dr. Omotosho said the visit to NIDCOM is to appeal for quick intervention on the plight of Nigerian students who returned from Ukraine, particularly medical students to be absorbed into Nigerian Universities as well as the issue of passport renewal.

The President of NIDO Poland also expressed his willingness to collaborate with the Commission to attend the Commemoration of the Anniversary of the Polish War by honoring the first Nigerian diasporas who fought in the World War 2 on the side of Poland, Mr Agboola Brown who moved to Poland in 1920.

The Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation, Poland, is also putting together

a Trade and Investment Summit with special focus on Agric-business,

tourism, fintech, among others.

NIDCOM Chairman in a statement e-signed by the agency’s E-signed, by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, acknowledged the brotherly love and

care of Nigerians in Poland for the evacuees from Ukraine, urging them to

remain good ambassadors of their country, Nigeria.

Dr. Dabiri-Erewa informed that the Federal Government has promised to intensify its efforts to make sure that more Nigerians are evacuated from Poland and those that have returned are properly managed and cared for.

The NIDCOM boss further gave assurances that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that of Education are collaborating to ensure that Ukrainian students are given the opportunity to continue with their studies back home in Nigeria.

In her words: “we are not saying pack your bags and come back home, but

we have to be partners in progress”.

On the issuance and renewal of passports the NiDCOM boss said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria Immigration Service are intervening for good success, urging that there is an online portal for registration and renewal by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Dabiri-Erewa used the opportunity of the visit to urge Nigerians in Poland and Ukraine to register their information, through the Commission’s website, for proper Data Mapping and documentation.