War: Lagos suspends airlifting of Christian pilgrims to Israel  

The Lagos State Government has suspended airlifting of the second batch of intending pilgrims to Israel due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Some Christians from the state had gone for pilgrimage in Jerusalem and another set of pilgrims were scheduled to be airlifted to Israel on Tuesday, October 10.

Over 1,000 people have been killed on both sides after Hamas’ Saturday attack and a reprisal by the Israeli forces.

The Board Secretary of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB), Florence Gbafe, announced the suspension in a statement on Monday, saying that the decision was as a result of keen observation of security situations in Israel.

According to her, the LSCPWB and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) will announce a new date for the airlifting of the second batch of the intending pilgrims in due course.

She said the board regretted any inconvenience the suspension might cause, adding that the intending pilgrims would be duly informed of developments about their journey to the Holy Land.

She said, “To all on the second batch of pilgrimage to Israel, kindly note that the pilgrimage is now on hold due to the war situation in Israel. Further information will be communicated as and when due please.”

The executive secretary maintained that the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government would continue to prioritize the safety of all pilgrims to the holy land and will not expose Nigerians to any situation that will put their security at risk.

She thanked God for the safety of the first batch of pilgrims from Lagos State who had already concluded their pilgrimage activities on Sunday, revealing that the pilgrims were expected to arrive in Nigeria later today (Monday).