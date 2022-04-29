War College: Course participants embark on study tour

The Commandant, Army War College of Nigeria (AWCN), Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, has led participants of the institution’s Course 6/2022 on a two-day tour of strategic military establishments in Abuja.

The College Public Relations Officer, Maj. Muhammed Maidawa, in a statement issued Friday confirmed that the tour was part of the course.

Maidawa disclosed that the tour commenced with a visit to the Defence Headquarters Joint Operations Centre and then to the Nigerian Army Operations Centre, as well as the Navy and Air Force Headquarters.

He explained that the team also visited the Defence Space Administration (DSA), Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited, Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and Defence Research and Development Bureau.

According to him, the tour essentially provided the participants an insight into the workings of the military establishments.

Maidawa added that the tour had 73 participants of the ranks of Lieutenant-Colonel and Colonel and their equivalent from the navy and the air force, as well as from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

He disclosed that some of the course participants were from the Republic of Congo, The Gambia, Liberia and Rwanda.