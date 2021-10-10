War against Boko Haram: 28 Officers, 130 Soldiers for trial

A total of 158 military personnel are to face a Court Martial for offences bordering on alleged professional misconduct.

Those for trial are 28 officers and 130 Soldiers who are largely involved in the fight against Boko Haram Terrorists.

The siting of the court, its convener and reference gave this indication.

The military court was inaugurated on Saturday at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri by the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa.

Members of the panel include Major General Bainze Mohammed, Brigadier General Dominic Udofa, Squadron Leader Audu Satomi, and Lieutenant Colonel Rotimi Bakari.

Musa said the safety and wellbeing of Nigerians depended considerably on the willingness and readiness of members of the Armed Forces to defend the nation against threats to national security.

Musa said to maintain the Armed Forces in a state of readiness, the military must be ready to enforce internal discipline effectively in accordance with extant laws.

He explained that court martial trials are regimental and judicial exercises, which may be reviewed, reduced or remove the rights and privileges of any convicted service personnel.

He added the court martial was unique to the military and its trials were backed by the Armed Forces Act.

Musa added that the court deals only with matters pertaining directly to regimentation, discipline, efficiency and morale of military personnel.