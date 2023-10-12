War: Adeboye declares support of RCCG for Israel + Video

The General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has declared the support of the church for Israel in the ongoing war between the country and Hamas.

Pastor Adeboye made the declaration in a video he released on his X handle on Wednesday, which has started trending.

Over 258,000 persons have watched it as at press time.

In it, the cleric said: “Hello, my beloved brother in Israel, I want you to known that we are praying for you.

“That all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world are standing by you at this very critical moment.

“The Almighty God, the Holy one of Israel, will give you absolute victory and give you permanent peace from now on in the mighty name of Jesus.

“It is going to be well with you….”

The war between Israel and Hams has claimed no fewer than 2000 lives since it started.