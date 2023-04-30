Wanted suspected serial killer offers policemen N1m bribe

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a member of a notorious ritualist syndicate, who killed and dismembered the body of one Oyindamola Adeyemi at Ijebu Ode on January 28, 2023.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this development in a statement he issued on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the 35-year old suspect, Ifasoji Ayangbesan, whose other members of his gang had earlier been arrested, was apprehended on April 28, 2023.

This followed painstaking intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by detectives from Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters, which led them to his hideout at Ijade Iloti area of Ijebu Ode.

The suspect, who has been indicted by the earlier arrested members of the syndicate as the person who bought the two legs of the victim, took to flight immediately he heard that he has been mentioned by his colleagues.

Since then, the Divisional Police Officer, Obalende Division, SP Murphy Salami, has detailed his detectives to be on Ayangbesan’s trail with the view to arresting him and possibly recovering the two legs of the deceased from him and prosecute him with his colleagues in crime.

Luck however ran against him when he was apprehended at his Ijade Iloti hideout.

Immediately he was arrested, the suspect made an offer of N1 million bribe to the arresting policemen, which was rejected.

On interrogation, he confessed to have been part of the syndicate that killed Adeyemi, and that he was the person who severed the two legs of the deceased, which he claimed he used for ritual purpose.

Meanwhile, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Olanrewaju Yomi Oladimeji, who commended his men for their uprightness, has directed that Ayangbesan be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in order to prosecute him with other members of his syndicate.