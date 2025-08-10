Wanted General Overseer arrested after service for cross-border drug trafficking

After months of fleeing abroad to evade arrest, the founder and General Overseer of The Turn of Mercy Church, Prophet Adefolusho Aanu Olasele, alias Abbas Ajakaiye, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for masterminding multiple shipments of illicit drugs into Nigeria after his church service.

The fleeing General Overseer was arrested at his church located in Okun Ajah, Ogombo Road, Lekki area of Lagos State on August 3, 2025 by operatives of the NDLEA.

The officers had waited for him since morning to conclude the Sunday worship service in the evening before moving in on him the moment he stepped out of the church premises.

The arrest came after he had evaded arrest twice and fled to Ghana to hide since June when operatives started trailing him following the seizure of two shipments of Ghana Loud, a strain of cannabis, linked to him.

The first seizure of 200kg of the psychoactive substance was made at the Okun Ajah beach on June 4, 2025, while another consignment of 700kg of the same substance was recovered from his delivery van on July 6, 2025.

In his statement, he admitted ferrying the illicit consignments through the waterways from Ghana into Nigeria, adding that he had fled to the West African country to hide after he escaped arrest twice in the recent past.

