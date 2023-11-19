Wanted drug kingpin nabbed by NDLEA in Ondo State

In Ondo State, five persons, including a wanted drug kingpin, Christopher Onyebuchi, 40, were arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at New Bridge Compound, Idoani on November 15, 2023 and a total of 1,945 kilograms of cannabis recovered from them.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known on Sunday in a statement.

Babafemi named others arrested with Onyebuchi as Olorunda Ojo, 52; Femi Tomoye, 22; Abdurahman Salahu, 29; and Momoh Jimoh, 31.

Onyebuchi had earlier been arrested by the NDLEA on March 25, 2022 with 89kgs of same substance, but jumped bail after he was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Akure.

Operatives in the state also on November 12, 2023 raided Upemen village in Owo, where they recovered 1,834kgs of same substance with 273kgs also seized the previous day, November 11, 2023.

While NDLEA officers in Sokoto State recovered 290kgs of cannabis from a female suspect, Fatima Salmanu, 20, at Gangaren Tashar, Illela Sokoto in Sokoto North Local Government Area on November 16, 2023, their colleagues in Edo State evacuated 808kgs of the same psychoactive substance stored in a forest at Igueben on November 13, 2023.

Not less than 231kgs of cannabis were recovered and five suspects arrested in a joint raid between NDLEA operatives and soldiers in Kwande council area of Benue State on November 13.

Those arrested were Denen Terhemba, 25; Liambee Iorhuna, 36; Iorhuna Sughnen, 20; Aboh Sonter, 23; and Msendoo Tyokaa, 36.

While operatives in Ogun State on November 14 arrested a suspect, Tony Jonah, at Abule Iroko, with cannabis sativa weighing 67kgs, those in Lagos State arrested Chike Agu at Ago Palace way, Isolo with 364.3kgs of Loud, a variant of cannabis.

In Imo State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway on November 13 intercepted a truck marked XS 669KRD driven by one Orji Ifeanyi, 33.

A search of the truck led to the seizure of 82,320 pills of opioids, including Tramadol 225mg and Diazepam as well as 32.5 litres of codeine cough syrup and 100 pieces of Molly weighing 49.62 grams.

The War Against Drug Abuse advocacy campaign of the Agency continued in equal measure in schools, markets, worship places and others across the country in the past week.

Some of them included WADA advocacy lecture for Muslim faithful at Badagry Central Mosque, Badagry, Lagos; WADA sensitisation lecture for students of Government Science College, Wase, Plateau State; WADA sensitisation lecture for students of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Ogidi, Anambra State; WADA advocacy lecture at St. Thomas Grammar School, Otan Aiyegbaju, Osun State; WADA advocacy lecture for students and staff of Government Junior Arabic Secondary School, Maigatari, Jigawa State; as well as students and staff of Mainland Technical College, Oron, Akwa Ibom State.