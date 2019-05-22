Nigerian hip hop star, Wande Coal, has been featured in Ghanian singer, Amaarae’s new video, “Spend Some Time,’’ which projects the importance of intimacy.

Coal announced the release of the brand new video on his instagram handle, @wandecoal: “That brand new @amaarae x WC ! Out now, link in her bio. Go check it out Asap!! #spendsome Time”.

Amaarae is also a disc jockey and sound engineer who delivers heavy lines with dreamy, sensual dexterity anytime she grabs the mic.

On this Wande Coal-assisted tune, which shares similarities with Drake’s mega-hit, `One Dance’ showcases a number of beautiful black women destroying steam with some good old companionship in a club.

The beauty of the song is its ability to soundtrack almost anything.

The video was produced by Mutombo Da Poet and reflects generation x aesthetics, costume and props.

Amaarae’s songs focus on the theme of intimacy and unintentionally, how time makes love bloom.

Her lyrical dexterity, unique voice and exceptional style has marked Amaarae as a global artist, putting her ahead of the curve and making her an artist to look forward to in the coming years.