Wan-Bissaka’s ban extended to two games

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had the ban for his red card against Young Boys in the Champions League extended to two matches by a UEFA disciplinary panel.

Wan-Bissaka received a straight red card in the 35th minute of his side’s shock 2-1 loss earlier this month after a foul on Christopher Martins Pereira.

The full-back’s mandatory one-match ban has been increased for “rough play”, meaning he will miss next month’s home clash with Atalanta in addition to Wednesday night’s game against Villarreal.

United will also be without captain Harry Maguire against Villarreal with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signaling on Tuesday that the defender would be out for a “few weeks”.

Luke Shaw could yet feature against the Spanish side however, having been withdrawn against Aston Villa on Saturday.