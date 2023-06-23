Wamakko tasks Sokoto lawmakers on provision of democratic dividends

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has tasked lawmakers in Sokoto State to work for the common good of the people and cooperate with the government to provide democracy dividends.

Wamakko said in a statement by his media aide, Bashar Abubakar Friday in Sokoto that the mandate given to them by the electorate was for them to serve the people diligently not for pursuit of self-luxury.

The Senator who gave the advice when members of Sokoto State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Alhaji Tukur Bala, paid him a courtesy visit, also charged them not to lose touch with their constituents.

“As lawmakers, you should work hard and support the executive arm of government towards ensuring the success of the mandate given to our party by the good people of our state.

“You should work closely with the executive toward ensuring effective and best cordial working relationship, this is in order to actualise the APC’s desire for the rapid socio-economic development of our state and the nation at large,” Wamakko added.

In his remarks, Bala informed the senator that they were on the visit to seek his blessings and fatherly advice toward the success of the 10th Assembly in the state.

He thanked the former governor on the roles he played to ensure their emergence as leaders of the state Assembly, and assured of the lawmakers’ commitment toward a new Sokoto State.