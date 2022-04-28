Wamakko frees 50 inmates in Sokoto correctional center

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC – Sokoto) has facilitated the release of 50 inmates from Sokoto Correctional Center through payment of respective fines.

This is contained in a statement signed by Wamakko’s media aide, Hassan Sahabi, made available to newsmen on Thursday in Sokoto.

Sahabi said the gesture was a continuation of Wamakko’s annual efforts being extended to people in every last ten days of Ramadan.

According to him, Wamakko who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti Corruption, secured their releases after payment of debts, fines and compensations of the inmates.

Sahabi explained the gesture was to enable the beneficiaries to celebrate the Eid -el Fitr with their relatives.

He noted that Wamakko conceived the initiative to also further decongest the prisons, as well as bolster the nation’s judiciary system.

The media aide said Welfare Officer of the Custodial Centre, Ayyuba Alhassan, advised the freed inmates to be of good conduct, law abiding and respectful to their various families.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that, out of the 50 freed inmates, six were female, all serving various terms.