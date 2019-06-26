Walsall FC have added to their squad ahead of the new season, bringing in young Nigerian striker, Elijah Adebayo.

Aged 21, Adebayo, who was released by demoted Premier League club Fulham at the end of the 2018-2019 season, will officially join the Saddlers on July 1 when his contract with the Cottagers expires.

He has played 34 matches in the Football League, scoring seven goals in total for Cheltenham Town and Swindon Town, and also enjoyed loan spells at Slough Town, Bognor Regis Town and Stevenage.

Adebayo is delighted to have agreed terms with Walsall and told the club’s official website : ”I am very excited to get going with the club.

”It’s always a bit different when you are on loan but I can now call this place my home and try to do as much as I can for Walsall.

”The manager has told me to be myself, play with a lot of confidence and belief, and to just try and get as many goals as possible.”

The 6’4” frontman is the fourth player to be signed by Walsall in the summer transfer window.