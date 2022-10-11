Walk For Nature: Lagos partners NCF to promote environmental protection

The Lagos State Government is partnering with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to host the 2022 “Walk for Nature” to promote environmental protection, conservation and sustainability.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services in the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Dr Tajudeen Gaji, disclosed this at a news conference Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the theme of the 2022 edition of the Walk for Nature is “Only one earth.”

The walk is an advocacy for environmental conservation biodiversity, protection and sustainability

Gaji said that the state had been organising the ‘Walk for Nature’ in the past 15 years to promote environmental conservation, biodiversity and sustainability.

According to him, the Lagos State Government is passionate about the protection of the environment to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens against the effects of climate change.

He noted that the government was working round the clock to ensure that residents lead a healthy lifestyle that would promote low carbon emission in the state and the protection of the wetlands.

Gaji said that health and environment occupy a central position in the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration, with a vision to making Lagos a 21st century circular economy.

He said that the government had been planning round the clock to avert the devastating effects of the flood that has ravaged some states across the country.

He said that the government has been carrying out advocacy campaigns through its sister agencies in charge of drainage and wastes to avert flooding in the metropolis.

Also contributing, Dr Joseph Onoja, the Director-General, NCF, said that the “Walk for Nature” is a special project for the foundation.

Represented by Uchenna Achunine, Director, Business Development and Communications, NCF, Onoja said that the walk is targeted at changing the orientation of people to the environment.

He said that the walk had been held in one location over the years.

Onoja said that the 2022 walk would hold on October 15 in three locations namely Ikoyi, Obalende and Surulere.

He said that the walk had been yielding some positive fruits as shown from the feedback the foundation was getting.

He said that the foundation had also embraced the theme, “Only One Earth,” in most of the programmes for 2022 including the marking of its 40 years anniversary.

He thanked the Lagos State Government for their support toward the environment.