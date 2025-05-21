Wale Ojo-Lanre challenges ACSPN, FUOYE to foster media entrepreneurship among students

The Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria, in collaboration with the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, successfully held an Empowerment Series on Wednesday at the Prof Fashina Event Centre. The highlight of the event was the keynote address delivered by Amb. Wale Ojo-Lanre, the Director General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, focusing on “Media Entrepreneurship: Harnessing Communication for Entrepreneurial Growth in the Media Sector.”

The gathering attracted notable figures in the media and communications field, including Comrade Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of the International Press Centre, Biodun Oyeleye, Secretary ACSPN, Prof. Chika E. Asogwa, Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, who welcomed attendees, while Prof. Rotimi Olatunji, President of ACSPN, set the stage for rich discussions surrounding media entrepreneurship.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olubunmi Shittu who declared the event open, commended the Dean for her forward-thinking vision to enhance the faculty’s professional visibility.

In his compelling address, Amb. Ojo-Lanre challenged both ACSPN and FUOYE to take decisive steps in integrating media entrepreneurship into their institutional frameworks. He articulated that the potential for media entrepreneurship to drive societal change is considerable and called for a paradigm shift in how communication studies are approached within academic settings.

“Media entrepreneurship is no longer a distant concept; it is an opportunity that permeates our daily lives,” he stated. “The future favors those who harness communication not merely to entertain but to educate, influence, mobilize, and—most importantly—commercialize.”

Ojo-Lanre provided recommendations for the university and the ACSPN to cultivate a culture of entrepreneurship among students.

He urged the establishment of hands-on courses in media business, digital skills, and innovation, alongside the creation of media labs, incubators, and student-run enterprises. “Internships and mentorship programs must be prioritized, offering real-world experience and connections with industry professionals,” he emphasized.

In emphasizing the need for diversity in revenue-generating avenues, Ojo-Lanre highlighted the importance of teaching students to develop their unique brands while encouraging ethical practices and innovation.

“Let us ensure that students are not just consumers of content but creators, equipped to transform their communication skills into sustainable media businesses,” he remarked.

The event concluded with Amb. Ojo-Lanre inspiring the gathering to act swiftly and decisively. “The microphone is in your hands. The platform is at your fingertips. The time is now. Speak. Create. Monetize. Transform.”

