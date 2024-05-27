Wale Babalakin emerges new MUSWEN BoT Chairman

Dr. Abdur Rauf Bolanle Olawale Babalakin (SAN) has emerged as the new Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria.

The Board of the BoT was inaugurated on Saturday at its Secretariat at 46, Iwo Road, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The inauguration was performed by the President of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo.

Immediately after inauguration, the BoT held its first meeting, which was attended by members both physically and virtually, and unanimously elected Babalakin as its Chairman.

The nine-member Board of Trustees, made up of seven Males and two females, were chosen from across the six States in the South West Zone of Nigeria: Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo.

Other members of the BoT are Alhaja Lateefah Modupeola Okunnu; Tajudeen Fola Adeola; Otunba Olalekan Belo; Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN); Dr. Habibat Omolara Adubiaro, Secretary to Ekiti State Government; His Royal Majesty, Engr. Masoud Aweda Oyekola Lawal Arowoduye II, the Iba of Kisi, Oyo State; Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu Adebiyi; and Kazeem Olanrewaju.