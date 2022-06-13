Wakanow partners airline to change face of domestic travel for Nigerian travelers

Dana Airlines is collaborating with Wakanow, a travel tech company, to provide real time inventory and continuous flight schedule for Nigerian travelers.

Adebayo Adedeji, Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, said in a statement Monday that the collaboration with Dana Airlines would bring in another differentiator to the Nigerian travel industry.

“Wakanow is expected to bring in another differentiator to the Nigerian travel industry as we begin this collaboration with Dana Airlines.

“With this partnership, we are poised to change the face of domestic travel for Nigerian travelers and other tourists from across the world.

“We will bring our topnotch expertise to bear so that this collaboration will be a case study across the aviation industry,’’ he said.

According to him, the aviation industry is undergoing changes that will delight travelers and bring a boost to the quality of service provided to travelers.

He said that with Wakanow, Nigerians would continue to have bespoke services and superior customer experience across all its touch points for Dana Airlines.

Adenike Macaulay, Chief Commercial Officer of Wakanow, said that the integration with Dana Airlines would unlock an expanded domestic inventory selection for its customers making Wakanow the one stop shop for domestic travel bookings in Nigeria.

She said, “Our expertise in the travel industry will be brought to the fore in exceeding customers’ experience with Dana Airlines bookings.

“Our workforce is ready to support Dana Airlines in surpassing customers’ expectations’’.

Sukhjinder Mann, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dana Air, also said that Dana Airline is a leading brand in the aviation industry, committed to partnerships that would be beneficial not just to the industry, but to its teeming guests.

“Our collaboration with Wakanow is to create seamless, real-time booking options for our guests across the world and there are a lot of these partnerships in the works as part of efforts to continue to exceed the flying aspirations of our guests with improved customer experience,’’ he said.

By virtue of this partnership, Wakanow is the only official online travel agency with Dana Airlines delivering a seamless booking experience for Wakanow customers and Dana Airlines passengers to provide a global standard in customer experience to the teeming customers of the airline.