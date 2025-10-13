Wakanow Group expands into entertainment, lifestyle with NairaBox acquisition

Wakanow Group, a leading travel technology company in Africa, has officially acquired NairaBox, a rapidly growing digital platform in Nigeria known for its focus on entertainment and lifestyle.

This acquisition marks a strategic move by Wakanow to diversify its offerings, extending beyond travel into events, lifestyle, and entertainment—further emphasizing its commitment to innovation, customer focus, and sustained growth across sectors.

As part of this new chapter, Wakanow has appointed Tobi Andero as the new Head of Business for NairaBox.

With a strong background in experiential marketing, Tobi brings extensive experience in brand engagement, strategy, and business leadership. His addition is set to drive the expansion of NairaBox’s operations and strengthen its market position within the Wakanow Group.

NairaBox has built a reputation for providing seamless access to cinema tickets, event passes, and lifestyle activities through its digital platform, combining convenience with an engaging user experience. By integrating NairaBox into its broader ecosystem, Wakanow aims to offer customers a more complete lifestyle solution—blending travel, entertainment, and leisure in one unified experience.

In a statement released by Heavyweight PR Agency,

Bayo Adedeji, the Group CEO of Wakanow, said: “We see tremendous opportunity in the intersection of travel and entertainment. This acquisition allows us to offer deeper, richer experiences to our customers not just where they travel, but how they live, how they enjoy, how they engage with culture. We are excited about what the future holds as we combine Wakanow’s strength and reach with the lifestyle energy of NairaBox.

“As we expand, we are focused not only on geography but on sectoral breadth. Entertainment and lifestyle are natural adjacencies to our business – they enhance the value we deliver and align well with consumer trends. We believe the synergies will unlock new growth, both for our customers and stakeholders,” Adedeji added.

NairaBox CEO, Ugochukwu Jay Chikezie, expressed optimism about the acquisition and emphasized the continuity of the company’s mission, stating: “Joining forces with Wakanow marks an exciting new chapter for NairaBox and for entertainment in Nigeria. Over the years, we’ve built a platform that connects people to the experiences they love – concerts, movies, and live events. This acquisition allows us to scale that vision even further by integrating travel and entertainment into one seamless ecosystem. Together with Wakanow, we’re creating a future where access to unforgettable experiences, whether across cities or continents, becomes simpler, smarter, and more connected than ever.”

Wakanow has expressed its dedication to preserving the unique qualities that define NairaBox—its innovative approach, strong ties to the entertainment and lifestyle market, and digital-first model.

The acquisition adds to Wakanow’s expanding suite of platforms, which now includes Wakanow.com, Kalabash54.com, Roomde.com, Onburd.com, Pointview Travels, Trip Merchant, and Nairabox.com.