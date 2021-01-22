Popular Nigerian songbird, Waje, has once again proved her vocal dominance with the release of the long-awaited visuals to her latest single: “Best Thing.”

The star-studded video, which was directed by Blessing Uzi and produced by Cracker Milo, depicts the importance of appreciating men who are considered to be the less-appreciated gender around the world.

The video features stars from the Nigerian entertainment industry such as Noble Igwe, Taymesan, Broda Shaggi and the delectable Nigerian gentleman, Ric Hassani.





—