Waiter jailed eight months for swindling a hotel of  N176,200

828 828

A Grade I Area Court in Kabusa, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old waiter, Yameer Daniel for swindling a hotel of N176, 000.

The Judge, Malam Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced Daniel following a guilty plea.

Sadiq, however, gave him an option of N20,000 fine or serve eight months imprisonment.

He also ordered him to pay a compensation of N176,200 or serve four months jail in lieu of payment.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, S. O Osho told the court that Daniel converted N236,200 of Mac Mega hotel and suit, Kubusa to his personal use.

Also Read:

He said the act was committed through the hotel’s point of sale machine and was reported by Habila Abigail on March 22.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 96 and 287 of the Penal Code.