Nigeria’s Flying Eagles fell by a lone goal to their eternal rivals, Black Starlets of Ghana, in the second game at the ongoing WAFU U 20 championship in Togo on Wednesday.

Ghana’s Precious Boah scored a spectacular free-kick to seal victory in the 83rd minute of the tie.

The Nigerian side saw two goals chalked off in the first half.

The Flying Eagles progression to the semifinals will now depend on a Ghana win over the Cote d’Ivoire side that held them to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

Ghana will have to score two clear goals over the Francophone team to do Nigeria a massive favour.