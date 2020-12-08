Vincent Kabore from Burkina Faso has been appointed to handle the game between Flying Eagles and their Ghanian counterparts.

The two teams will on Wednesday face each other in a WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations Group B encounter in Benin.

Referee Kabore will be assisted by compatriot Sibiri Wendpanga Stephane Yameogo (Assistant Referee I), Soufia Soufi Abdou Garba (Assistant Referee II) from Niger and Moussa Ahmadou Alou Ahamadou from Niger (Fourth Official).

Marius Hubert Dadjo Houegban from Benin will be the Match Commissioner.