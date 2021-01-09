Nigeria’s national under-17 male team on Saturday drew 1-1 with the Black Starlets of Ghana in the ongoing WAFU U17 Tournament in Lome, Togo.

With the draw, Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament hangs in the balance, having lost 0-1 loss to Cote d’Ivoire in their first match.

In the pulsating match against arch rivals, Ghana, the Fatai Amoo tutored boys started the match on a positive note, but ended the first half goalless.

The second half saw the Eaglets piling on pressure and were eventually awarded a penalty in the 77th minute, which was converted by Joseph Arumala.

Ghana drew level almost immediately, after they were also awarded a spot kick in the 84th minute, which was duly converted.

Nigeria has just one point from two games, same as Ghana with a game outstanding, while Cote d’Ivoire are topping the group with three points.

Cote d’Ivoire must now beat Ghana by at least two goals for Nigeria to have any hope of progressing.