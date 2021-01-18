The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has pledged to handsomely reward the Golden Eaglets if they win the ongoing WAFU Zone B Under-17 championship in Togo, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

Lawan, who spoke to NAN through his Special Adviser on Sports, Sani Fema, on Sunday night, stated that the team deserved to be rewarded for not crashing out at the group stage.

The Golden Eaglets would face Cote d’Ivoire on Monday at the Stade de Kegue in the finals of the championship, having defeated Group A winners Burkina Faso 1-0 in the semi-finals, while the Ivorian team overpowered Niger Republic 1-0.

It would be recalled that the Golden Eaglets lost 0-1 to Cote d’Ivoire in their opening Group B match, and later drew 1-1 with Ghana in their second encounter, after they took the lead through Joseph Arumala.

The Fatai Amoo-tutored team eventually squeaked into the semi-finals after the Ivorian team whipped their Ghanaian counterparts 3-1 in the last group game played at the Stade Municipal, Lome.

The Senate president said that having cruised into the finals, the team needed to lift the trophy to prove they are the best under-17 team in the world, after a record five world titles.

Lawan said: “The National Assembly and the office of the Senate President are supporting the Golden Eaglets 100 per cent, and the team will be invited, on arrival after they must have lifted the trophy.

“The team should remember that Nigeria is the most decorated under-17 football team in the world and anything short of the championship trophy will not be good for a world champion.

“In spite of not recording fantastic results in the group stage, the team was able to move into the final, that is the spirit of a champion and I want them to exhibit that on Monday.

“They should not lower the standard, during their time because football unites Nigerians.”

NAN.