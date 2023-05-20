WAFU B U20 Women Tourney: Falconets trade tackles with Niger Republic

FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists, Falconets of Nigeria, will be up against the U20 girls of Niger Republic in the first match of Group B of this year’s WAFU B U20 Women’s Championship in Kumasi, Ghana on Sunday.

The Nigerian girls landed in Kumasi on Thursday afternoon and trained at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday morning.

Coach Chris Danjuma has picked a number of the ladies who steered the squad to a last-eight finish at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals in Costa Rica in August last year, and included as well some members of the bronze medal-winning U17 girls from last year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The Nigeria/Niger Republic clash will commence at 3pm, while the second match of the group, between Burkina Faso and Togo, will start at 6pm.

On Wednesday, Niger Republic and Burkina Faso will commence their hostilities at 3pm, before the Falconets tango with Togo from 6pm.

The group stage comes to a close on Sunday with Nigeria up against Burkina Faso at the Paa Joe Stadium from 4pm.

Togo and Niger Republic will play simultaneously at the Baba Yara Stadium.