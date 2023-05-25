WAFU B U20 Women Tourney: Falconets flog Togo to reach semifinals

On a day that Nigeria’s U20 boys whiplashed more fancied Italy 2-0 at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina, Nigeria’s U20 girls were also in the spirit, flogging Togo’s U20 girls 6-0 at the ongoing WAFU B U20 Women’s Tournament in Kumasi, Ghana.

Aminat Omowunmi Bello put Nigeria in front in the 11th minute, and 60 seconds later, Flourish Sebastine made it two.

On the half-hour, midfielder Esther Onyenezide got in on the act with a third goal that put daylight between the Falconets and their Togolese counterparts.

Bello was again on song in the 59th minute, and two minutes later, Opeyemi Ajakaye, who netted a hat-trick in the 7-0 pounding of Niger Republic on Sunday, got her fourth goal of the tournament.

Not done yet, the FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists got a sixth in the 76th minute as Sebastine notched her brace.

The Falconets have a final group phase clash with Burkina Faso (8-0 winners over Niger Republic) on Sunday, but they are already assured of a place in the last four with maximum six points and 13 goals advantage.